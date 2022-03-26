Births
To Caitlin Jones of Edinburg and Dustin Morales-Micco of Edinburg, a son on March 24, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mark Anthony Folina, 34, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Steven Wayne Chisholm, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
