Births

To Caitlin Jones of Edinburg and Dustin Morales-Micco of Edinburg, a son on March 24, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

District judges

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

•Mark Anthony Folina, 34, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.

RICHARD A. RUSSO

•Steven Wayne Chisholm, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicles and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.

