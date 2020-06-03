Birth
To Damian and Janelle Naples Cassano of New Castle, a daughter on June 1, 2020 in St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Taylor Nicole Hughley, 23, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Michael A. Battaglia, 34, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Dayna Maurice Griffin, 42, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influenceand one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tyree Parker, 40, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Christopher Michael Coates, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
•Corey J. Giles, 34, of Mercer, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obscured plates and careless driving.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Akari Ammon Moore, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Melissa A. Pascarella, 50, of New Castle, defiant trespass posted.
•Michael Scott Cottrill, 31, of New Castle, defiant trespass posted.
•William Scott Simmons Jr., 21, of New Castle, rape of child, rape forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault of child and indecent assault of person less than 13 years of age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.