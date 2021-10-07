District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Anthony Eugene Dennis Jr., 29, of New Castle, possession of firearm prohibited.
•Jada Latham, 19, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Eileen Mesko, of New Castle, harassment.
•Maliyah Robinson, 20, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Adam Ray Mitchell, 34, of Canton, Ohio, charged by Ellwood City police with aggravated indecent assault of child and indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Matthew Steven Leslie, 43, of New Castle, three counts of bad checks.
•Caleb M. McKnight, 30, of New Castle, corruption of minors.
Marriage licenses
Chelsey Danielle Ball, 22, and Erik Jordan Hostettler, 24
Ryan Michael Batykefer, 34, and Dana Lynn Setzenfand, 34
Michael Joseph Baxter, 41, and Megan Ann Cochran, 36
Mia Nicole Beck, 26, and Cory Michael Mengel, 25
Sumner Ray Bemis II, 43, and Ellen Kay Pardee, 46
Sara Kay Biela, 31, and Benjamin Robert Oldham, 35
Lucas James Blakley, 46, and Stacy Lynn Rice, 46
Marsha Rashelle Brown, 34, and Scott Michael Lewis, 28
Sarah Emily Brown, 33, and Justin Keith Houk, 33
Jonathan David Carran, 30, and Amanda M. Smith, 47
Davina Marie Clark, 39, and Andrew Wesley Heaton, 41
Nicholas Anthony Cucunato, 41, and Angelique S. Hefflin, 28
Matthew David Daugherty, 34, and Mandy Marie McKee, 30
Jeremy James Davis, 29, and Patti Danielle Grinnen, 29
Mercedes Davis, 23, and Brandon Weimer, 24
Charlie Ann Droeder, 25, and Evan Michael Richards, 28
Cory Thomas Eckels, 30, and Sara Beth Kline, 30
Erin L. Edwards, 45, and Michael R. Mason, 53
Ashley Nicole Goble, 36, and John Kenneth Meyers, 36
Alexandria Rae Hallowich, 24, and Mark Anthony Russo Jr., 25
James Allen Harding 33, and Kimberly Ann Howcroft, 30
Emily Jeanne Harrigan, 28, and Thomas Edward Thorpe, 29
Stephen Gregory Kennedy, 26, and Brienne Marie Kilbert, 26
Adrianna Joelynn Langnecker, 24, and Benjamin Edward Morrow, 25
Bryce David McKenzie, 23, and Andrea Morgan Mick, 22
Sharleta Ikea McMillan, 32, and Sonja Evelyn O’Lan, 52
Erin Michelle Nollenberger, 36, and Robert George Raskowsky III, 45
Charles Dennis Ryan Jr., 35, and Kristen Marie Workman, 30
Evan Michael Schumann, 26, and Marisa Ann Sergi, 28
James I. Smith, 45, and Victoria Marie Warren, 30
Divorces
Beverly Martinko, 53, of New Wilmington, from Gary Martinko, 52, of New Wilmington. They were married Nov. 28, 2009.
