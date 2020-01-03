District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Bryan Oneil, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Brett Michael Beck, 28, of New Castle, driving under the influence, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and careless driving.
•Charles Dennis Essey, 40, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Merideth Leigh Mazzant, 32, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Jeffrey Michael Stelter, 40, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Christopher James Levine, 28, of West Pittsburg, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Alissa Murray, 28, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with disorderly conduct.
Marriages
Ethan Scott Coy, 18, of Ellwood City, and Natalee Nikole Fleeson, 19, of Ellwood City.
Jeffrey Scott Mosely, 48, of New Castle, and Caron Elizabeth Precurato, 48, of Youngstown, Ohio.
Sam D. Byler, 24, of Volant, and Katie W. Byler, 19, of New Wilmington.
Andrew Koginos III, 21, of New Castle, and Alexandrea Marie Moore, 24, of New Castle.
Divorces
Denise Durst, 45, of New Castle, from Adam Durst, 44, of New Castle. They were married May 22, 2009.
Lisa A. Rosati, 45, of New Castle, from Eric L. Beighley, 40, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 30, 2010.
Windy Lynn West, 48, of New Castle, from Douglas Bradley West Jr., 50, of Sharpsville. They were married Oct. 1, 2013.
