District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shawn A. Niglio, 34, of New Castle, theft by deception.
•Michael I. Cuffie, 39, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of criminal mischief.
•Jermaine K. Cuffie, 49, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disregarding traffic lane.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kevin Gardner, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, aggravated assault by vehicle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, firearms not be carried without a license, possession of firearms prohibited, accident damage to attended vehicle or property, three counts each of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, intent to possess a controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control devices, two counts of failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating vehicle without required insurance, operating vehicle without a license, receiving stolen property, display plate card in improper vehicle, reckless driving, failure to use safety belt, turning movement and required signals, improper left turn, pass let unsafely and three counts of disregarding traffic lane.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Derrick Steven Travers, 33, of New Castle, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
•Nicole Guminski-Falasco, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Births
To James and Kayla Kane of Grove City, a daughter on Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Michael and Miranda Mangino of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 18, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
