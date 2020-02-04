Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Lowry A. Beach Jr., 45, of 700 Grandview Ave., was arrested for damaging a 300-pound door at a doctor’s office on West Washington Street. He is charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a home in the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue between 3:15 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 and stole a television. A window was broken for entry.
STATE
•Theft. A Hi-Point 9-millimeter handgun with a magazine was reported stolen from a home in New Beaver Borough between Dec. 1, 2019, and Jan. 28.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Lauren J. Korbelic, 28, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•James A. Buchanan, 29, of Philipsburg, theft by deception.
•Thomas James Myers, 41, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer.
•Joshua Tyler Baney, 23, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Aleigha Myers, 27, of Ellwood City, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
•Mystique J. Vincik, 23, of Ellwood City, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to stop at stop sign and no rear lights.
•Nikki Lynn Klingensmith, 28, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, operating vehicle without required insurance, careless driving, no headlights and violating hazard regulation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Lowry Allen Beach Jr., 45, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
