Births
To Justin and Kelly Stafford of Pulaski, a son on April 11, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Daniel E. Leech, 33, of Butler, stopped on South Main Street at Route 288 in Wampum around 8:10 a.m. Friday because a Chevrolet Trailblazer was stopped in front of him. Leech proceeded south and tried to go around the right side of the Trailblazer, driven by Crystal Edinger, 45, of Wampum, when his rig hit hers as she was turning left. No injuries were reported.
•Accident. Police reported that Cody D. Cooper, 25, of New Wilmington pulled out in his Ford F-550 pickup truck into the path of a Ford Explorer driven by Robert C. Flowers of New Castle around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Route 158 in Wilmington Township. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles’ airbags deployed and both were towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Gerald McCarter Jr., 40, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Jerome Kenneth Hasson Jr., 50, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of firearm not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, turning movements and required signals violation, disregarding traffic lane and failure to keep right.
•Shannon L. Jones, 47, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•D’Angelo Chavis, 20, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jamie Steven Sullivan, 48, of Fombell, charged by state police with receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert Gerald McCarter Jr., 40, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with receiving stolen property and driving with license suspended.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Travis Shane Gleeson, 46, of Portersville, nuisance house.
•Melissa F. Bailey, 45, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Praxair Distribution Inc., of Shenango Township, four counts of control of alarm devices violation.
•Beveral Jones, 52, of New Castle, violation of dog ordinance/confinement to property.
•Randy Joe Sanner, 54, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
