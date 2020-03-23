Correction
•Local. Anthony Perrotta was misidentified in a photo caption in Saturday’s edition.
Birth
To Jacqueline Killem and Matthew Hutzel, a daughter on March 19, 2020, at UMPC Horizon, Farrell.
Common pleas
court judges
Dominick Motto
•Stephanie Reisker — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. She is to pay court costs and fees of $967.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $129.50.
•Brandon Carter — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years with 2 days served. He is to remain in his residence during the first 10 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $992.75 and fines of $500.
•Joshua Book — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to participate in the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,560.25 and restitution of $414.
•Kevin Stuart — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,777.25 and restitution of $272.87.
•Angel Savage — Following a guilty plea to possession of marijuana, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $761.35 and fines of $150.
•Christopher Stahlman — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for three years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $591.25.
•Lavonta Payne — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant will pay court costs and fees of $397.75 and restitution of $249.98.
•Vincent J. Wyant — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant will pay court costs and fees of $6,972.75
Continuances: Charles Byrd, James Hill, Kiley Kozela, Jason Moriarity, Robert Strayer
John W Hodge
Continuance: Tyrell Hall
