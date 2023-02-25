District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Fuge, 57, of New Castle, DUI, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, accident involving damage attended vehicle/property.
•Michael Lawrence Lance, 54, Ellwood City, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Darrell Paul Robertson, 61, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
