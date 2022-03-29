District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Eric James Robinson, 36, of New Castle, four counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals and one count each of resisting arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Edwin Amos Koch, 59, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault and harassment.
•David Michael Polding, 60, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Richard Robert Robinson, 37, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
•Joshua Lee Hutchison, 40, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
•William S. Simmons Jr., 23, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Bradley Eugene Williams, 34, of New Castle, harassment.
•Matthew Wisnewski, 42, of New Castle, criminal mischief and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•William E. Balin Jr., 32, of Ellwood City, making false reports.
•Dakota Joseph Hinchberger, 25, of Ellwood City, giving false identification to a law officer.
State police charge:
•Addaryl Jameir Akins, 41, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount-distribute, not sell, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating vehicle without required insurance, obedience to traffic control signals, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, careless driving and registration expired.
•Mackenzie Lee Brightshue, 25, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, disorderly conduct and careless driving.
•Brooklynn Marie Kerr, 25, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Kevin Aikens, 63, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of registration expired, operating vehicle without required insurance, operating vehicle without valid inspection, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to use safety belt, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving without a license and careless driving.
•Michael Anthony Dusheck, 59, of Portersville, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of criminal trespass and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Steven Donnarummo, 27, of Boardman, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
State police charged:
•Juleeann Elizabeth Viggiano, 20, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, obedience to traffic control devices and carrying a false identification card.
•Dmarco Hoskins, 32, of Sharpsville, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
