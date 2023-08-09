Birth
•To Tyler Benjamin Green and Jadelyn Marie Horter, of Enon Valley, a daughter, on Aug. 4, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Ernesto Perez-Vaquez, 35, of New Castle, DUI.
•Tabian Terrance Wilkins, 37, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Channelle K. Copeman, 35, of New Castle, false reports.
•William Shoaff Jr., 28, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Taylor Marie Brown, 25, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Lucas James Blakley, 47, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance, marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Vanshaun McKnight, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Myles Ware, 24, of New Castle, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of prohibited firearms discharge.
•Dustin Lee Bryan Bailey, 27, of New Castle, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Bridget Nicole McKinnon, 37, of East Liverpool, Ohio, charged by state police with four DUI-related charges.
•Amanda Lee Kelosky, 36, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with possession of a contraband substance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Louis Justice III, 34, of Campbell, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Megan Nicole Wells, 31, of Pulaski, charged by state police with DUI.
•Robert Clifton Kennedy, 49, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm.
