District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Charles Brady, 50, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with thef by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, giving false identification to a law officer and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Eric Ja’ci Dashawn Winters, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, charged by state police with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of intent to possess controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tamra Lynne Gorski, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Brad Parker, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
•Jayla Brown, of New Castle, rubbish/garbage.
•Randy Clark, of New Castle, storage and screening.
•Shane Butchering, 40, of New Galilee, storage and screening.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John Gallagher, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at-large.
