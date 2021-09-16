Births
To Ariana Michele Mitteff of New Castle and Atreale Mayik Brooks of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 12, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Alvin Larica Perkins Jr., 27, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property, unlawful body armor and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Reilly Madison Rosta, 19, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, receiving stolen property, unlawful body armor and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Madeline Isabella Romeo, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of disregarding flashing red signal.
•Reena L. Jones, 50, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, operating vehicle without required insurance and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
State police charged the following:
•Hailey Marie Keller, 30, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance, obscured window, no rear lights, failure to stop at red signal and careless driving.
•Ashley Nicole Fox, 31, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•William V. McCollums IV, 28, of New Castle, making a false report.
•Busy Beaver, of Shenango Township, control of alarm devices.
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 44, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
