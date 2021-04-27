Correction
•Local. The first name of John Kulnis was incorrect in the article Saturday about the citywide cleanup. Kulnis was representing Tri-County CleanWays. His organization also was incorrectly listed.
Births
To Stephanie A. Shoaff of New Castle and Zachary R. Starkey of New Castle, a son on April 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Emily Smolnik Hill of New Castle, a daughter on April 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Aleah Coblentz of New Castle and Cory Seals of New Castle, a daughter on April 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To James Tharp and Chelsea Callahan of New Castle, a daughter on April 24, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. Two packs of meatballs, two pizzas and a blue 75-foot extension cord were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of Hazen Street. The theft was reported Friday afternoon.
•Criminal mischief. Someone damaged three trailers owned by Victory Family Church while they were parked in the lot of New Castle High School, between April 11 and 18.
•Stolen vehicle. Police recovered a black and white Honda Civic in a parking lot at the corner of West Washington and Smithfield streets around 4:15 p.m. April 17. The car had been reported stolen from the Sharon police department.
STATE
•Accident. Police said Jordan C. Smith, 34, of Enon Valley was southbound on Route 551 in North Beaver Township at 2:14 a.m. Monday when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up failed to negotiate a curve, leaving the road and striking an embankment before rolling and coming to rest on its hood in the middle of the road. Police did not say if Smith was injured. The North Beaver Township Fire Department and Del’s Towing assisted.
•Theft. Someone took items valued at $270 from the home of a 71-year-old Musser Road, North Beaver Township, man, at 4:45 p.m. March 3. The items taken included a chainsaw valued at $100, a wrench and brass hammer valued at $20, an AC sniffer valued at $125 and a car battery valued at $25. Police said the victim has refused to cooperate in regards to filing charges.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Harry Lyons, of Wampum, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct and harassment.
New Castle police charged:
•Shannon Jones, 47, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Michael Obrien, of New Castle, firearm discharge prohibited.
•Jason Jack Castle, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Henry L. Grannis, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Robert Gerald McCarter Jr., 40, of New Castle, theft of services.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jeffery Scott Seybert II, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with alteration or destruction of vehicle ID number, disposition of vehicle or vehicle part with altered vehicle ID number, fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, driving an unregistered vehicle, allowing illegal use of plate/card and display plate card in improper vehicle.
State Game Commission charged:
•Maryagnes C. Stuck, 70, of Wampum, unlawful kill/take big game-closed season.
•Trafford James Couch, 41, of Ellwood City, unlawful kill/take big game-closed season.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Daniel Adam Deblasio, 33, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
•Ashley Rose Annarumo, 37, of New Castle, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
