Births
To Alexis Loveless of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 12, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell
To Karissa Blake of New Castle and Travis Williams of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 13, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell
Police
STATE
•Theft by deception. Police investigated reports of fraud/forgery on Neshannock Falls Road in Wilmington Township. A 59-year-old Volant man received a call in regards to his cell phone account. The victim provided his name and banking information which resulted in fraudulent transactions on his credit card. The investigation continues.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Municipal health violations charged the following:
•Ray Ornelas, 60, of Butler, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and two counts of soffit and fascia violation.
•Amy Hawkins, of New Castle, trailers violation.
•Wade Sutton, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Cheryl Kimmel, of New Castle, exterior walls violation.
•Tracy Kimmel, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shannon Lesher, 28, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Gregory Jay Scheidemantel, 67, of New Castle, theft of services.
•Becky Shade, 64, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Taylor Renee Foley, 23, of Ellwood City, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle's code enforcement department charged the following:
•Wayne DeFloria, of Pittsburgh, use of porch for storage prohibited and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•TUI Investments, of New Castle, two counts of soffit and fascia violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Carl E. Claypoole, 22, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with defiant trespass.
State police charged the following:
•Anthony David Simpers, 19, of Wampum, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Alani Florence, 18, of New Castle, harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Mike Kreitzer, of Wampum, property maintenance code violation.
•Doris E. Kreitzer, of Wampum, property code maintenance violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Gary Thomas Wray Jr., 32, of Harrisville, charged by Mahoning Township police with two counts each of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking and one count of burglary.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Michelle E. Nelson, 52, of Wampum, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Adriyan A. Lane, 21, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, marijuana-small amount for personal use and no rear lights.
•Angelique T. Austin, 21, of Sharon, endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence and not discontinuing signal.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Angela Marie Knopp, 35, of Slippery Rock, charged by Shenango Township police with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
State police charged the following:
•Laura Elizabeth Lynn, of New Castle, theft of services.
•Deborah Louise Mihok, 63, of New Castle, six counts of driving under the influence, three counts each of failure to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving and acc- ident damage to unattended vehicle or property and one count of driving at an unsafe speed.
Common pleas court judges
JOHN W. HODGE
Brent Hill — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 131 days to a maximum of twelve months with 131 days served. He also received probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $617.75.
Continuance: Aaron Parchman
