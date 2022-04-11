Birth
To Patrick and Brandie McKnight, a son on April 6, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Domenico Logalbo, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with three counts of unauthorized tampering.
Norris Gerald "Red" Winters, 88, of Pulaski, passed away April 10, 2022, at his residence. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Smith Funeral Home, New Wilmington. Funeral service: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
