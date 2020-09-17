District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michael Rao Jr., 22, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with four counts of photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly or permitting child, two counts of child pornography and one count of possession of firearm prohibited.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dolly Jean Barbara Brown, 37, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Emily K. Manzetti, 44, of New Castle, harassment.
•Nikko S. Bongivengo, 20, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, conspiracy and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•William R. Iorio, 54, of New Castle, harassment.
•Lawrence Wilmering, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Ashley Boughter, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 21, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Mark Edward Wade, 58, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 31, of New Castle, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jeremy Ray Simpson, 41, of New Castle, terroristic threats, bomb threats, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.
•Jason K. Cailor, 43, of New Castle, conspiracy-retail theft.
•Beverly Lynn Bright, 57, of New Castle, retail theft,
•Adeijah Hope Johnson, 21, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Timothy Paul Boso, 40, of New Castle, conspiracy-retail theft.
•Marlene Kay Fester, 57, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joshua M. Price, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Carley Sarah Debarr, 38, of Linn, W.V., intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Nathan Daniel Gamboa, 33, of Beaver Falls, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•William Laux, 67, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Lori Smiley, 60, of New Castle, disorderly house.
