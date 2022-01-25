District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ali Dawond Gray, 41, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Karissa Nicole Falen, 21, of New Wilmington, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Delilah Pope, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jeremy Lamarr Perkins, 31, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Tristian Allen Perrine, 24, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 42, of New Castle, two counts of defiant trespass and one count each of simple assault and harassment.
•Roderick Proctor, 31, of New Castle, disorderly house.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Louis Thomas, of New Castle, four counts each of storage areas, exterior rubbish and exterior property areas/motor vehicles.
•Matthew Wood, 26, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Musguire Milling and Feed, of Enon Valley, charged by municipal code enforcement with exterior property/motor vehicles.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lawanda D. Toomer, 45, of Miramar, FL, retail theft.
•Jacob Henry Gunderson, 44, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft and one count of defiant trespass.
•Tyler Thomas Donofrio, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Patsy Michael Frabotta, 35, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and harassment.
•Ronald Glen Lyons, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
