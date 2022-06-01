District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Brandy Lynn Bartley, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount/distribute, not sell and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Devin James Sims, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights and careless driving.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Crystal Lynn Lemanski, 36, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Keaton Russell Docchio, 26, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, reckless driving and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Jennifer Anne Heichel, 37, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ryan P. Troutman, 28, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft and defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Richard Scott Rattanni, 63, of Jefferson Heights, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of resisting arrest, improper tires, careless driving and failure to keep right.
•Trinity Rae McNicholas, 22, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right and careless driving.
•Kylee Rae Maggie, 41, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon and one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Shaun William Riley, 41, of West Pittsburg, charged by Hickory Township police with driving with license suspended.
•Ashley Weston, 35, charged by Neshannock Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
