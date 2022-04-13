Birth
To Angela Tsangaris of New Castle and Matthew Campbell of New Castle, a son on April 7, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dontay Razo, 20, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•James Edward Cox, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Shawniece Mathis-Washington, 48, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Jeanine Buchanan, 44, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Elba Rodriguez, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Brittany Lynn Downey, 29, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
•Robert John Bober, 56, of New Castle, driving under the influence.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michelle L. Hasson, 43, of New Castle, charged by Union Memorial Elementary with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jermaine L. Flamer, 45, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence and obstructing the administration of law/other government functions.
•Eric Steven Pennachio, 51, of New Castle, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Jason Charles McCutcheon, 47, of Ellwood City, materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
•Joseph Bruce Isabella, 70, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
