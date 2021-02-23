Birth
To Luke Anthony and Melinda Jo Grimm of New Castle, a daughter on Feb. 19, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Firearm possession. State police have charged Mark Deason, 38, of Killen, Alabama, with carrying a gun without a license and a traffic violation after he was pulled over around 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 376. Police found him to have a gun in his car and no valid firearms permit, according to a police report. He was arraigned by District Judge Richard Russo and committed to the Lawrence County jail on $1,000 bond.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maurice Perkins Jr., 29, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of deal in procedure of unlawful act/intent to promote.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daishawn Johnson, 20, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, reckless driving, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, improper left turn and signaling improperly.
•Victor E. Mayle, 21, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Levi Blake Charlton, 21, of Warren, Ohio, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Mark E. Deason, 38, of Killen, AL, charged by state police with firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation and disregarding traffic lane.
•Cheree T. Moore, 41, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, failure to stop at stop sign and driving an unregistered vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.