Births
To Antonia Jackson of New Castle, a daughter on Jan. 13, 2022 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Christian Seinkner and Joey Pletz, a daughter on Jan. 15, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Bo and Carmita Williams, a son on Jan. 16, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Tom and Kelly Townley, a son on Jan. 16, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Kyle McKinnis and Mariah Groves, a daughter on Jan. 17, 2022, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. An unidentified driver was eastbound on Interstate 376 in Wilmington Township around 5:10 p.m. Sunday when the driver’s Dodge Ram pickup truck went off the road into the grass median. The truck continued into the westbound lane of the highway and hit a guardrail, then went back into the eastbound lane onto the highway. The truck then crossed both lanes of eastbound travel and went off the road to onto Mitchell Road, police reported. The police did not report the driver’s name or other information. No injury was reported.
•Accident. An unknown driver was eastbound on Route 224 in Mahoning Township around 1:16 a.m. Monday and lost control of his or her Ford Focus. The car hit an industrial truck driven by Darrell E. Frazier, 35, of New Castle, then left the scene. Police found the car later with no driver. Frazier was not injured, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Maria Carmen Rozzi, 57, of New Castle, resisting arrest.
•Dajuan M. Dawson, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jonathan Jackson, 42, of New Castle, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nichole Marie Benincase, 35, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of harassment and one count of stalking.
State police charged:
•Taneke Seanada Wise, 30, of Butler, marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, obscured window, operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, disorderly conduct and two counts of no rear lights.
•Jarrod Nicholas Warner, 41, of Butler, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended and careless driving.
