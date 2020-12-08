District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roberto Flynn Gardner, 36, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and harassment.
•Mark Lee Moore Jr., 31, of New Castle, robbery, possession of firearm prohibited, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Joe Carolino, of Aurora, Ohio, upholstered furniture or a mattresses in yards prohibited, rodent harborage and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Louis Thomas, of New Castle, window, skylight and door frames violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kevin G. Gilmore, 45, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of escape, giving false identification to a law officer, driving under the influence, resisting arrest, following too closely, driving with license suspended and operating vehicle without required insurance.
Ellwood City police charged:
•Tiana Lynn Mike, 25, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Brenden Lee Clemmer, 24, of Ellwood City, firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Anthony Agostinelli, 50, of Ellwood City, fraud alter/forge/counterfeit title registration, operting vehicle without valid inspection, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Kory Randall Coles, 31, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Davilynn T. Mitchell, 29, of Edinburg, retail theft.
•Krista Dawn Knechtel, 40, of Ellwood City, retail theft and criminal trespass.
•Melissa Marie Kumrow, 32, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Gary Lee Tomon, 35, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of not yielding at roadway and careless driving.
•William Alexander Napier Jr., 25, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brooke Anne Stafford, 27, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Kortney Maureen May, 29, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft and one count of disorderly conduct.
•Eric Glenn Francis, 46, of New Castle, retail theft.
