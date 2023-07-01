Birth
•To Michael James and Megan Ann McCluskey of Pulaski, a daughter on June 28, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Joseph Rifaat Phillips, 29, of New Castle, charged by Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with possession of prohibited firearm, possession with intent to deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•David Michael Turner, 32, of Hubbard, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Matthew Joseph Clavelli, 39, of New Castle, DUI, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brian Thomas Audia, 43, of New Castle, possession of a contraband substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kimberly Ann Palazzola, 63, of Mercer, possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Georgia M. Morocco, 28, of New Castle, charged by Shenango police with robbery and theft.
