Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. An unidentified person dumped horse manure on the front and back porches of a house on Eckert Bridge Road in Slippery Rock Township overnight Monday to Tuesday, and also stuffed some into the resident’s mailbox. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the state police.
•Accident. State police reported that a motor scooter was northbound on Route 18 in Wilmington Township around 12:19 p.m. Monday and slid in order to avoid hitting a Toyota Tacoma that was turning right from Route 158. The scooter had moderate damage. The driver of the Toyota, who also was not identified, suffered head an arm injuries and was taken to a hospital. The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Erik Ludwig Renn, 50, of Enon Valley, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Angela Marie Weaver, 33, of East Palestine, Ohio, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jorge Garcia-Suarez, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with firearms not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, obscured, covered, or inhibit visibility to plate, operation/permitting operation with unsafe equipment, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and possession of firearm prohibited.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Devin Lee Hobbs, 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of no rear lights, careless driving and failure to carry license.
•Christopher J. Vanasky, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts each of failure to apply for dog license and vaccination against rabies required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.