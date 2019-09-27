District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•David Hines, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and two counts of possession of firearm prohibited.
•Omar Tmoz Moore, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of kidnapping of minor and one count each of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, kidnap to facilitate a felony, aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Jeffrey Thomas Wajert, 53, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without re-
quired insurance, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Kenneth S. Meanor, 47, of New Castle, six counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Brooks C. Robinson, 27, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device is counterfeit, altered or incomplete, forgery and disorderly conduct.
•Adam Matthew Pounds, 28, of Ellwood City, four counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and one count each of robbery and theft by unlawful taking.
SCOTT A McGRATH
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•MAP Investments LLC, of Shenango Township, nuisances-growth of vegetation.
•Kathleen A. Cialella, 74, of New Castle, rubbish and junk material on property.
•HSBC Bank USA, of Shenango Township, address signs violation and nuisances-growth of vegetation.
•Home Plus Storage LLC, of Shenango Township, nuisances-growth of vegetation and rubbish and junk material on property.
•William Francis Dorfner, 57, of Pittsburgh, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of obedience to traffic control devices, making an unsafe U-turn, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving and reckless driving.
Marriage licenses
John Robert Heinrich, 29, of New Castle, and Cara Marie Grant, 28, of New Castle.
David Lawrence Thompson, 38, of New Castle, and Courtney M. Cioffi, 43, of New Castle.
Joseph John Tramontana III, 27, of New Castle, and Candace Lee Hogue, 28, of New Castle.
Wesley A. Bok, 41, of New Castle, and Kristin Leanne Lasky, 36, of New Castle.
William C. Pittser, 43, of New Castle, and Michele R. Linonis, 45, of New Castle.
Joseph Michael Johnson, 24, of New Castle, and Samantha Marie Maslyk, 23, of New Castle.
Christopher Paul Simmons, 36, of New Castle, and Kaitlyn Renee Dietz, 25, of New Castle.
Brenden Joseph Carbone, 21, of New Castle, and Breianna Ariel Benson, 21, of New Castle.
Tyler Lee Miller, 28, of Ellwood City, and Ashley Sue Marshall, 28, of Ellwood City.
Michael James Lee Jr., 43, of Trafford, and Rachel Marie Watson, 40, of Trafford.
Brandon Robert Marinelli, 26, of New Castle, and Alaina Coryn Oprean, 24, of New Castle.
Nicholas Shane Edward Krizmanich, 25, of Portersville, and Katie Marie Sprow, 28, of Portersville.
Brett Alan Stroia, 28, of New Castle, and Alyssa Christine Bayuk, 29, of New Castle.
Richard Anthony Romeo, 45, of Hillsville, and Michelle Lee Lechner, 43, of Hillsville.
Darrell Lee Harding Jr., 41, of New Castle, and Annette Gardner, 54, of New Castle.
John Abe Deep Jr., 50, of New Castle, and Michelle Lynn Assid, 51, of Nottingham, Maryland.
Judah Benjamin Siekkinen, 24, of Williamsfield, Ohio, and Kimberly Marie Rogers, 23, of Farmdale, Ohio.
Grant Thomas Ahrens, 30, of Slippery Rock, and Sabrina Christina McLaren, 26, of Slippery Rock.
Regis Charles Coll, 38, of Ellwood City, and Valerie Lynn Hennon, 34, of Ellwood City.
Thomas Charles Weller Jr., 28, of Wampum, and Brandi Nicole Clem, 26, of Wampum.
Jeremy D. Chisholm, 43, of Sharpsville, and Jill Suzanne McCartney, 40, of Sharpsville.
Divorces
Michael A. Lenn, 56, of New Castle, from Tammi Lynn Allen, 44, of NewCastle. They were married June 9, 2018.
Dennis A. Gilson, 43, of Butler, from Christy D. Gilson, 44, of Mercer. They were married Aug. 20, 1994.
Jesse L. Ledbetter, 37, of New Castle, from John F. Ledbetter Jr., 35, of Barre, Vt. They were married May 12, 2004.
Rachele M. Grendon, 43, of New Castle, from Christopher A. Grendon, 37, of Drogheda, Ireland. They were married April 21, 2005.
Daniel C. Tyler, 48, of New Castle, from Tammy J. Tyler, 49, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 8, 1996.
Robert L. Grass Jr., 73, of Presto, Pa., from Linda K. Grass, 69, of New Castle. They were married March 15, 2008.
