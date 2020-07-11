Corrections
Living Here. Dr. Michael Ross is superintendent of the Union Area School District. The prefix was omitted from a story in Friday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Heather Robson, 26, of New Castle, sale, possession and discharge.
•Ramond Jay Price, 52, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Clifford Edward Taylor, 49, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Earla Dawn Print, 48, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Teresa Jean Ritter, 26, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
