Correction
•Local. The victim who died in a fire on Harlansburg Road Monday evening was identified as Eugene Sharek. His first name was incorrect in Wednesday’s print edition. The Lawrence County dog team that assisted at the scene was the Lawrence County K-9 Search and Rescue. That organization’s name has changed and was incorrect in the article.
District judges
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Matthew Spencer Welker, 39, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Sara Elizabeth Lesher, 28, of New Wilmington, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•John P. Bartos III, 40, of Boardman, Ohio, theft by deception.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Benjamin Robert Bechtol, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with terroristic threats.
