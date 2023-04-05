District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Tiffany Sfreddo, 43, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Office of the Inspector General with fraud obtaining food stamps/assistance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Regina Wise, 18, of New Castle, simple assault.
•Robert Gerald McCarter Jr., 42, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Dewayne W. Banbury, 24, of Lorain, Ohio, attempted homicide, aggravated assault.
•Joshua Terrel Wright, 28, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ryan Patrick Keloskey, 30, of Fombell, charged by New Castle police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brad A. Kettering, 45, of Pulaski, charged by state police with simple assault.
