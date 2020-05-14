Correction
•Obituary listing. Karen A. Stone, 78, of Neshannock Township died May 10, 2020. Her age was incorrect in the front-page obituary list in Tuesday’s edition.
Births
To Travis and Rachel Thompson of New Castle, a daughter on May 12, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. The front window of the Moose Lodge at 29 N. Mercer St. was broken between Friday and Monday.
•Burglary. Furniture, kitchenware, a foosball table and numerous household items were reported stolen from a storage unit in the 300 block of East North Street on May 7.
•Criminal mischief. Someone broke an oval glass etched door window and a storm door of a house in the 900 block of Beckford Street between 5 and 5:35 p.m. May 6.
•Criminal mischief. The glass door to the Marathon service station at 509 Highland Ave. was broken around 10 p.m. May 5. The store’s alarm alerted police when the glass broke.
•Burglary. Someone cut the wire fence of a property in the 1500 block of Highland Avenue between April 26 and 29 and stole two planks and 40-foot and 32-foot extension ladders.
•Criminal mischief. Someone tried to break into six tool vaults on the back of a Verizon truck while it was parked in a North Mercer Street lot between April 24 and 27. The damage was reported to the police on May 5.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Richard Alan Criss Jr., 46, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of reckless driving, careless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and turning movements and required signals violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following people:
•Chad Edward Henry, 46, of Bessemer, harassment.
•Velvet Dawn Henry, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Brielle Nicole Braun, 22, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Nicole Lynn Bruce, 25, of New Wilmington, retail theft.
•Angel Lynn Hankinson, 36, of Aliquippa, retail theft.
•Pedro Angel Ramos Rodriguez, 24, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Dana Kisha Austin, 23, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Richard Leroy Neely Jr., 30, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Antonio Joseph Sapanero, 35, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Larry E. Black, 56, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Life Lawrence Learning Center, of Union Township, control of alarm devices violation.
