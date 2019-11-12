Corrections
•Local. Dan Martwinski, a veteran who rode with the Rapid Tappets in the Veteran’s Day parade Saturday, was stationed in Vietnam during the Korean War. His service information was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Births
To Justin Moore and Taylor Crasilli of New Castle, a son on Nov. 9, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Anna and Spero Stefanis of New Castle, a son on Nov. 10, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Robert A. Eisenberg, 48, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with harassment.
