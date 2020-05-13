Police
•Burglary. Someone broke into a garage on Grange Hall Road in Scott Township between 1 and 1:17 a.m. Monday and stole a black all-terrain vehicle. Police ask that anyone with information contact them at (724) 598-2211.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Ray Anthony Lamon Robinson Jr Finley, 20, of Detroit, Mich, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jeffrey Christopher Sack, 28, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•William DeMarcos Kimbrough, 19, of Detroit, Mich., manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
