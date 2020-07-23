Corrections
Local. A photo of New Castle School Board president Stacey Fleo, posing with a Donald Trump cutout at a party, was not originally posted online by Devynne Booker of New Castle. That information was incorrect in Tuesday’s article.
Local. The ALS Association reports that 620 walkers and donors raised $576,756 in the Johnstown walk last year, and the Pittsburgh walk, with 4,622 walkers, raised $120,000. Those numbers were incorrect in Monday’s edition. The ALS official association website is www.cure4als.org, and the Johnstown Walk-specific website is web.alsa.org/Johnstown. That information also was incorrect.
Birth
To Wanszol Lee Riley and Taylor Marie Riley, a son born July 20, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jessy James Rotar, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Anthony Pye, 59, of New Castle, four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault and one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, corruption of minors, indecent assault on person less than 13 years of age and making repairs/selling offensive weapons.
•Angela D. Pye, 57, of New Castle, four counts each of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James Dee Kamerer, 61, of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Hayleigh L. Kerr, 25, of Bessemer, charged by state police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Salena Rae Updegraff, 31, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Nicole T. Mahan, 39, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Leah Kendall Bross, 21, of New Wilmington, retail theft.
•Samantha Marie Stoner, 29, of New Castle, retail theft and criminal trespass.
•Michael Joseph Mixter, 22, of Oakdale, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Mark A. Benn Jr., 24, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property regulations.
