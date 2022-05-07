Corrections
•Living Here. The phone number to purchase tickets for the Jack and Nancy Flannery Y Salute Award dinner for Michele Perelman and Octavia Payne is (724) 658-4766. One number was missing in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Rashad W. Akbar, 33, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
•Jesse Charles Massey, 41, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, institutional vandalism-educational facility, injure/tamper fire apparatus and criminal trespass.
•Cameron Jordan Hicks, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Tyler Lynd Walker, 22, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to use safety belt, failure to notify of change in address and careless driving.
•Stephen Eric Lenn, 50, of New Castle, driving under the influence, not discontinuing signal, using signal improperly, no rear lights and careless driving.
•Joseph Allen Taylor, 45, of Wampum, theft by unlawful taking.
•Donald Gene Hickey, 51, of Butler, confinement of dogs/collar and chain.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brenda Jo Kane, 48, of Edinburg, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without valid inspection and careless driving.
•Anthony Lawrence McGeachy, 47, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with retail theft.
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Terry Mason — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,127.75, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $40.75.
Bryan Stein — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years, the first year under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $7,016.75 and fines of $3,500.
Ronald Lyons — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 5 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 145 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 30 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,262.75 and fines of $500.
J. CRAIG COX
Ian Smith — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to confinement for a minimum of 11 months and 15 days to a maximum of 23 months with 203 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,089.25.
Ian Smith — Following a guilty plea to firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission, undergo psychiatric treatment and pay court costs and fees of $935.
Continued or moved: Jeffery McNicholas, Trenton Carpec, Michael Ayersman, Tamelyn James, Darrick Waters.
