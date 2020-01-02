Births
To Brittany Siders of West Middlesex and Cody Siders of Edinburg, a daughter on Dec. 30, 2019, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Jacqueline Koziol of New Castle and Brandon Mulhern of New Castle, a daughter on Dec. 30, 2019, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Wendy Michaels of New Castle and Michael Wischerman of New Castle, a son on Dec. 30, 2019, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Amanda Rochelle Shaner, 30, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Myron Roy Harrison, 30, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Colton Daniel Luhrs, 22, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Devin K. Lane, 27, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Andrew Stephen Rich, 29, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no headlights.
•David A. Hines, 37, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
