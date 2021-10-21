Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone entered the Scott Township home of an 83-year-old man between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 7 a.m. Sept. 7, damaging a basement door in the process.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Louis Thomas, 55, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with four counts each of motor vehicles, storage areas and sanitation-exterior property areas.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Cole Zahuranec, 33, of New Castle, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jeffrey Joseph Ierino, 46, of Ellwood City, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Arlyn Hunter Vantassel, 22, of Pulaski, burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.
•Elizabeth M. Jameson, 65, of New Castle harassment and disorderly house.
•Eric Braun Clifford, 56, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Tyler Edward Clingensmith, 26, of New Castle, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended and trespass by motor vehicle.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jessica Nicole Hanna, 35, of New Castle, charged by state police with five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving the wrong way, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to stop at stop sign and disregarding traffic lane.
•Christina Dunman, 56, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
Marriage licenses
Kristin Leigh Aquino, 35, and David Albert Tritt, 42
Paul Conover Ashworth Jr., 28, and Marissa Lynn Dickey, 29
Selene Ann Benson, 49, and Kirk Eugene Travers, 62
Jordan Lovett Braun, 25, and Krystal Dawn Goodrich, 25
Jordan Michael Callahan, 29, and Kylie Ann Davis, 26
Chicago Anthony Thomas Cummins, 26, and Alissa Leigh Greeson, 26
Richard L. Davis, 79 and Connie Lyn Oshop, 64
Levi Charles Dufford, 25, and Sarah Ann Stone Smith, 24
Amanda Lynn Funera, 29, and Joshua Robert Taylor, 30
Chelsea Marie Funkhouser, 27, and Douglas David Metcalfe, 27
Michael David Funovits, 46, and Krystal Lee Myers, 34
Vincent Warren Gentile, 25, and Stephanie Marie Rossi, 29
Todd Allen Grimes, 27, and Megan Marie Shooster, 23
James Allen Harding, 33, and Kimberly Ann Howcroft, 30
Kristi Lyn Jones, 28, and Jared Lee Kaufman, 27
Michael Lee Lemke, 38, and Annie Mae Meteney, 34
Angelica Meranza, 47, and Michael Louis Orelli III, 53
Divorces
Kara Fenechi, 28, of Ellwood City from Adam J. Smith, 31, of Ellwood City.
They were married Sept. 26, 2020.
