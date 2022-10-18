Births
To Ashlyn and Kallyon Montgomery, a son on Oct. 13, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Steven Moore and Samantha Moore Watson, a son on Oct. 14, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Someone smashed the window of a car parked on Burns Road in Plain Grove Township overnight Sunday to Monday.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Elisha M. Austin, 19, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
Lindsey L. Keating, 37, of New Castle, two counts of simple assault.
Mark Lee Moore Jr., 33, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Harley Lynn Brunswick, 28, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Justin Ray Crespo, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
George D. Gattison, 27, of Warren, Ohio charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, no headlights, no rear lights, disregarding traffic lane and failure to use safety belt.
Bylon Renee Hemskey, 39, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft and defiant trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.