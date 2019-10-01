Police
State
•Crash. Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:04 p.m. Sept. 19 on U.S. 422 in Shenango Township. Police report a vehicle driven by Stephen Sinkovich, 63, of Pulaski was at a complete stop at a traffic signal at the intersection with State Road in Slippery Rock Township. Sinkovich’s vehicle was then struck in the rear end by the bumper of the front end of a vehicle driven by Tasha Sniezek, 34, of New Castle.
•Crash. Police are investigating an incident involving a car striking a deer at 7:42 a.m. Sept. 27 in North Beaver Township. Matthew Novad, 22, of New Castle was driving East on Gilmore Road in a 2013 Subura Impreza when he struck a deer that ran onto the roadway. Novad was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries. The vehicle sustained moderate front end damage which required it to be towed from the scene.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Carina K. Ocasio, 22, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Issac Abraham Ryhal, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Marissa L Hooks, 23, of New Castle, harassment.
•Cassie Lutz, 24, of New Castle, access device fraud.
•Amanda Lee Miller, 38, of Slippery Rock, retail theft.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Anthony M. Best, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
•Robert Kulnis, of New Castle, grading and drainage violation.
•Mark Murphy, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Charles Shutack, 46, of Darlington, charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
•Ray Evans/DBA Ray’s Tires, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish and garbage violation and motor vehicles violation.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Bryan Johnson, 50, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Michelle I. Wilson, 47, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Lorraine Myers, 30, of Ellwood City, two counts of public drunkenness and similar misconduct and one count of disorderly conduct.
•Brian E. Seeger, 41, of Ellwood City, defiant trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mark David Gates, 38, of Hillsville, charged by state police with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•William Warren Timothy Bailey, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Tyler B. Schlobohm, 25, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Austin Compton Sims, 21, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Lester Meiter, 62, of New Castle, burning ordinance violation.
•Rodney K. Dean McDowell, 27, of Austintown, Ohio, driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane, driving too slow for conditions and careless driving.
