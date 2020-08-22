Correction
Local. An article in Thursday’s edition on a state House committee vote on legislation aimed at allowing students to remain in school an extra year if their school district opts for remote learning or cancels sports misidentified a state lawmaker on the Education Committee. The lawmaker quoted in the article was state Rep. James Roebuck, D-Philadelphia.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marc Allen Taylor, 42, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of assault by prisoner, possession of an instrument of crime, making repairs/selling offensive weapons and recklessly endangering another person.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Maliyah Robinson, 18, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 30, of New Castle, three counts each of disorderly conduct and course of conduct with no legitimate purpose and one count each of institutional vandalism, permitting violation of title-marijuana, small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Martin L. Stewart, 52, of Youngstown, Ohio, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Daniel Lawrence Ramsey, 39, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Natalie Jean Shira, 46, of New Castle, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Lance Tyler Shaffer, 31, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Ronald Lee Wischerman, 40, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, giving false identification to a law officer, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and obscured plates.
•Kenneth Leon Brown, 56, of New Castle, theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Darrick Brian Waters Jr., 29, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.