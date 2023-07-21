District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Keith Palmer, 41 of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
•Clinton Fulton, 39 of Portersville, possession of an instrument of crime, furnishing drug-free urine, possession of an illegal substance and a small amount of marijuana.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Matthew Lynch, 39 of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and unauthorized use of motor vehicles.
