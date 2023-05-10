Births
To Rick and Laurelei Knight, of Sharon, a daughter on May 5, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Colt Fairchild and Kyra Wright, a daughter on May 4, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Theodore D. McHenry, 51, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, evading arrest or detention on foot, false identification to a law enforcement officer.
•Patrick Sean Sutton, 56, of New Castle, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling at night time.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Justin Taylor Pounds, 30, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with resisting arrest, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeremy Gene Iorio Jr., 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with simple assault.
