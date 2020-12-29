Birth
To Craig and Jenny Tatomirovich, a daughter on Dec. 27, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A car driven by Anton G. Mack, 30, of Ellwood City, struck a railroad crossing sign around 5:50 a.m. Thursday on River Road in Taylor Township. The car was towed. No injuries were reported.
