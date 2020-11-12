Police
•Accident. Gabriele Houston, 58, of New Castle was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital with suspected minor injuries after her westbound car hit a deer on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Her car went off the road and hit a ditch.
•Accident. A driver left the scene after the car they were driving spun clockwise across both lanes of Route 422 in Union Township, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. The car went off the north berm and hit a guardrail and was disabled. Police said they could not find the driver of the vehicle.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Seth Michael Blank, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, driving at an unsafe speed, operating vehicle without required insurance and non-resident failure to comply with requirements.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Gary Dewayne Milton, 38, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
Common Pleassentences
JOHN W. HODGE
Martin Quimby — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for three years, the first two years under house arrest with 730 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,576.75.
Bryan Black — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to for 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,285.25, fines of $3,500 and restitution of $52.21.
Tyler Schlobohm — Following a guilty plea to statement under penalty, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,560.25.
Jennifer Brown — Following a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six days to a maximum of 12 months and six days with six days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,560.25.
Dominic Cook — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $671.25 and fines of $100.
Brian Madrid — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $302.50.
George Merrill — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months with 60 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,913.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $103.16.
Jozelynne Welsh — Following a guilty plea to cruelty to animals, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,718.75 and restitution of $238.
Sahire Walker — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $4,493.75 and fines of $150.
J. CRAIG COX
Talasha Patrick — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,650.25, fines of $1,200 and restitution of $48.25.
David Sadler — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first 15 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following guilty pleas to marijuana-small amount for personal use and no rear lights, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,530.25 and fines of $1,225.
Teresa Ritter — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. She is not to enter the premises of Dollar General and is to continue with mental health treatment. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,021.25.
Justin Himes — Following a guilty plea to corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above, the defendant was sentenced to probation for three years, the first six months under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $5,467.75.
Tyler Smith — Following a guilty plea to cruelty to animals, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. He is to have no contact with the victim, is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Zachariah McFall — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,684.25.
John Smeltzer — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 69 days to a maximum of one year. He was also given probation for two years and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,688.75.
James Hammond — Following a guilty plea to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months He is to pay court costs and fees of $726.25.
James Hammond — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of nine months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with five days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,022.25.
All courts — moved or continued: Roger Reynolds, Christopher Best, Susan Basham, Richard Dierfield
