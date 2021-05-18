Police
•Theft. A 72-year-old Ellwood City man sent $300,000 to an unidentified person through Bitcoin over a period of a year. Police said the scam is under investigation.
•Accident. A garbage truck hit a low-lying television cable around 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Hickory View Drive in North Beaver Township. Police said the Comcast line was hanging four feet above the road.
•Accident. A Subaru Impreza driven by Rebecca A. Sundberg, 56, of Altoona, struck a deer on Interstate 376 in Wilmington Township around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. Sundberg was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital and released. Her car was towed. The Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County district attorney charged:
•Carley Jo Margel, 43, of New Castle, five counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Julian M. Jackson Jr., 33, of New Castle, seven counts of possession of firearm prohibited, five counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael Paul Weston, 36, of New Castle, driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and display plate card in improper vehicle.
Mary Lorna Brooks, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Krystal Mravintz, of New Castle, window, skylight and door frames violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Kathleen M. Bongivengo, 70, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds or grass, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, sidewalks and driveways violation and protective treatment-exterior.
•Melany Silvis, 30, of New Castle, exterior property areas/motor vehicles, failure to vacate, secure, repair or demolish, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, failure to cut weeds or grass and protective treatment-exterior.
•Kody Bailey, 31, of New Castle, exterior property areas/motor vehicles, failure to vacate, secure, repair or demolish, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, failure to cut weeds or grass and protective treatment-exterior.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Zachary F. Pounds, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
•Collin James Eger, 22, of Heidelberg, charged by Moraine State Park with violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•John Walter Duncan Jr., 51, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with taking/possession of game or wildlife.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Douglas Arthur Hazen, 55, of Wampum, driving with license suspended.
•Matthew Robert Marsano, 37, of Ellwood City, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged::
•Michael Kosto, 42, of Aliquippa, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Rachel Ann Guiliano, 39, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lane, failure to stop at stop sign, turning movements and required signals violation, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Michael J. Gottlieb, 31, of Syosset, New York, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, turning movements and required signals violation and driving without a license.
