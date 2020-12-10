Birth
To Eli and Sarah Mast, a son on Dec. 8, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brian Waterfield, 49, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures.
•Clyde A. Conner, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful hunting in safety zone.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Phillip Kyle Cornelius, 23, of Sharon, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Carrie Hahn, of Volant, charged by municipal code enforcement with violation of construction code act.
