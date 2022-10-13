Births
To Michael and Nichole Dora, of Hermitage, a son on Oct. 9 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
State. A Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Timothy C. Seifert, 61, of New Castle, failed to yield to crossing traffic at 3:14 p.m. Oct. 11 at the intersection of Old Route 19 and Harlansburg Road in Scott Township causing a Lincoln MKS, driven by Jon W. Kulinski, 45, of New Castle, to hit the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
State. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by David L. Kline, 30, of Volant, hit a deer at 6:32 a.m. Oct. 11 on Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Youngstown for suspected minor injuries.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
William W. Rodgers, 50, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and intent to possess a controlled substance.
Tiffany Marie Youngworth, of New Castle, hindering apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal.
Antoine Depri Moss, 30, of New Castle, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly house.
Isaac A. Ryhal, 29, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
Douglas Kerens, 51, of Edinboro, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Bret Hendershot, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with extermination/infestation.
Shayne Clapper, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with harassment.
State police charged the following:
Kassi Nichole Pegg, 35, of Hillsville, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
Daniel Matthew Norton, 36, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use safety belt.
Matthew F. Jones, 45, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Tyler Michael Stoddard, 27, of Hermitage, charged by Union Township police with two counts each of retail theft and theft by deception and one count each of criminal attempt-retail theft and criminal attempt-theft by deception.
Kayla Marie Bulisco, 34, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
