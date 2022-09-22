District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Maynard Earl Daugherty, 56, of New Caste, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at stop sign and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Isaac A. Ryhal, 29, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Paul Anthonyn Stefura, 61, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with use of certain weapons.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Carter Jackson Boyle, 18, of Slippery Rock, criminal mischief-damage property.
•Thomas W. Watt, 41, of Wampum, harassment.
Marriage licenses
James Robert August Jr., 57, and Laura Elaine Price, 53
David Jason Bandy Jr., 25, and Samantha Elizabeth Mullen, 23
Joshua Carl Beckett, 23, and Lindsay Marie Soltis, 27
Matthew Anthony Buelow, 29, and Haley Michelle Hunter, 28
Ashley Elizabeth Christley, 22, and David James Thompson, 22
Tayvon Coleman, 23, and Savannah Smiles Valorie, 22
Analise Marie Cook, 21, and Robert Essinger, 23
Nicole Marie Corsi, 32, and Thomas Elton Emmett Savage Jr., 29
Sydney Ashlyn Cuscino, 32, and Nicholas Robert Mastrangelo, 28
Meagan Starr Daugherty, 26, and Quinn Michael Sassone, 27
Seth Julian Donofrio, 29, and Rebecca Elizabeth Rittenour, 26
Dale Thomas Fey, 32, and Mara Anne Rooney, 27
Michael L. Floyd, 36, and Jennette Edna Warren, 41
Vincent Thomas Gaspar III, 42, and Jennifer Anne Heichel, 38
Hannah Elizabeth Grippo, 25, and Michael Elliott Hart, 26
Seth Harris, 32, and Laura Beth Wilson, 31
Alyssa M. Henderson, 27, and Frank A. Palumbo, 48
Jorre Raelicia Henderson, 22, and Jason Eugene Scott, 22
Morina Joseph, 33, and Michael Mazzanti, 26
Nicholas Jason Kanschat, 26, and Debra Anne Skrbin, 31
Jennifer Erin Keane, 29, and Dylan Michael Songer, 32
Elizabeth Rachel Kilmer, 30, and Lyle Matutina Tilton Simmons, 26
Daniel Adair Leeper, 32, and Michelle Ann Sloan, 31
Shaina Beth Lowrie, 32, and Andrew Joseph Trott, 28
Betty Ruth Maloney, 42, and Michael Keith Zatkovic, 42
Rachel Suzanne Morabito, 23, and Kurtis Lee Schotsch, 25
Alexander E. Rodriguez, 35, and Rebecca Renee Toy, 24
Kimberly Elizabeth Schultz, 29, and Jake William Winter, 29
Divorces
Lori Tennant, 56, of New Castle, from Charles Tennant, 57, of New Castle, They were married May 8, 1993.
