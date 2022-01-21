Births
To Michael R. and Carla Ann Krisuk of Pulaski, a son on Jan. 19, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Zaire Clarke and Dominique Jackson of Hermitage, a son on Jan. 19, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
NEW CASTLE
•Burglary. Someone broke into a house in the 900 block of Hazen Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and broke a window.
•Theft. A .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Neshannock Boulevard around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
•Criminal mischief. Someone threw a rock through the back window of a car parked in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue between 10 p.m. Sunday and 4:20 p.m. Monday.
•Theft. Someone chiseled out the coin box o a coin vending machine at Save-A-Lot on Butler Avenue overnight Jan. 11 to 12.
•Theft. Three tractor-trailer truck batteries were reported stolen from a truck parked in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Taylor Township on Jan. 12.
•Criminal mischief. A group of teens were reported to have been firing BB guns in the 1200 block of Pollock Avenue on the city’s East Side, around 4 p.m. Jan. 10.
The BBs chipped a window of a house on that block, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Quinn Demond Taffies, 39, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Osachin Allende Jones-Taylor, 44, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/ possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michael Phillip Anderson, 35, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael Paul Henry, 40, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jeffrey John Keller, 51, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attornery with theft by deception.
•Brooke Marney, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John M. Lang, 64, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with nuisance property.
•Frank C. Devite, 18, of Pulaski, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful killing or taking of big game and unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.
