Birth
To Ryan and Essence Thomas, a daughter on June 14, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Mark Lee Jackson Jr., 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Richard L. Parra, 44, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and two counts of reckless endangerment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ronald Charles Iorio, 37, of Youngstown, charged by New Castle police with possession of a contraband substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Gerald Melvin Brandt III, 44, of Bessemer, charged by Bessemer police DUI and causing an accident to an unattended vehicle or property.
•Lance Allen Wheeler, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Zaki Favian Ricardo Lindo, 20, of Haskell, New Jersey, charged by state police with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and small amount of marijuana possession.
