District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Lionell Isiah Edwards, 36, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kierr T. Chambers, 30, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Victor Onick Brown, 50, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Cherrelle Latrice Rice, 34, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Jon Hamilton, 41, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Ashley Nicole McCune, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Nathan Charles Hamilton, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Eric Windisch, of Chadds Ford, duty to register residential rental property.
•Don W. White, 67, of Thornville, Ohio, duty to register residential rental property.
•Robert J. Tanner, 58, of New Castle, duty to register residential rental property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Johsua Brian Duffy, 36, of Bessemer, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of driving under the influence and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and reckless driving.
State police charged the following:
•Tina Maria Strealy, 39, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of depositing waste on highway, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
•Jason W. Bales, 42, of Enon Valley, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, no rear lights, operating vehicle without valid inspection and failure to use safety belt.
•Beverly Kay Jones, 53, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Jody Lynn Rubin, 58, of Edinburg, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/poss-ession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Frank A. Holmes, 56, of New Castle, driving under the influence, operating vehicle while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, exceeding the speed limit, obscured plates and careless driving.
